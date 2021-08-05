Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,299 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 239,590 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

