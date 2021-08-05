Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $134.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after buying an additional 419,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $107.69. 849,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.