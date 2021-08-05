Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Trading Down 1.2%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.