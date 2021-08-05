Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.