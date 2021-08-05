Canfor’s (CFP) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.33.

TSE:CFP opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.71. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$14.64 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

