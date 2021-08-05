Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.08. Cango shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 3,558 shares changing hands.

CANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $610.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cango by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

