Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) versus Citigroup (NYSE:C) Head to Head Survey

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 1.98 $25.82 million $1.87 12.17 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.59 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.04

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 20.72% 23.18% 1.89% Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capital Bancorp and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citigroup 1 6 12 0 2.58

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.28%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $80.53, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

