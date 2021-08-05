Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,983,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 610,956 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 261,462 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 170,986 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 137,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

