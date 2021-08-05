Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 60,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 213.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 22,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,166,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.