Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,602. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $107.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

