Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,712 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.16. 1,628,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

