Capital One Financial Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of CLR opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 23.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

