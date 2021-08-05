Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

