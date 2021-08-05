Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

CPRI stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.96.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

