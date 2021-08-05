Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of HOOK opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.