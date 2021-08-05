Captrust Financial Advisors Has $56,000 Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 694.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Wingstop by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Wingstop by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 549,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,875,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 185.20, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,671 shares of company stock worth $15,498,565 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

