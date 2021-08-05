Captrust Financial Advisors Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

