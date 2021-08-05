Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oil States International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oil States International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oil States International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oil States International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

