Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,429 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 3,040.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 290.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 223.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 266.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CLW stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.