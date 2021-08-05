Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.