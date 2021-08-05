Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 17,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 394,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $625.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

