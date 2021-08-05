Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.14

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $104,735.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,327,597 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

