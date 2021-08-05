Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

