Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cormark

Cormark reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a C$275.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

Shares of CJT opened at C$187.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$181.05. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

