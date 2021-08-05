CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CMO James Lyski Sells 63,129 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.11. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

