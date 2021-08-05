CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.29. 11,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,357. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.