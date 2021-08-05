CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.43

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.43 and last traded at $139.38, with a volume of 9179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

