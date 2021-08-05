Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUK stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 1,719,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

