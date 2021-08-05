Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CUK stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 1,719,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
