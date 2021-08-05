Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $3,359,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.91. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.15.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

