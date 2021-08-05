Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Carvana comprises approximately 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,239,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,567,829 shares of company stock worth $464,875,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.31.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,151. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

