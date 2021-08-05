Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.00

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$15.86, with a volume of 106371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9287853 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

