CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.