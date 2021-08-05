CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Earnings Results

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.96. 6,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68. CDW has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $190.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

