CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.09 on Thursday. CeCors has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get CeCors alerts:

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CeCors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeCors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.