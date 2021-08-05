CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.09 on Thursday. CeCors has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.
CeCors Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for CeCors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeCors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.