Celer Network Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $178.62 million and approximately $30.81 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00922753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.