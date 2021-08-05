Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 3.09.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,370,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

