Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 230,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,139. The company has a market capitalization of $606.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

