Centamin plc (LON:CEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CEY opened at GBX 103.75 ($1.36) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.78. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

