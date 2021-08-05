Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 710,189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

CDEV stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

