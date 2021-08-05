Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.
CDEV traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 10,183,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898,004. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
