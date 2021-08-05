Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.12. 178,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

