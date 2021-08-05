Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.79. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

