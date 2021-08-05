Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,272. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.