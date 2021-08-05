Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. 101,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,021. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05.

