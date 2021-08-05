Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,922,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,244,000 after acquiring an additional 711,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223,393. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

