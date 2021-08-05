Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,951. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.64 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

