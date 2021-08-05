ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ECOM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 280,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,821. The company has a market cap of $726.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

