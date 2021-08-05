Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $840.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $800.00 to $840.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $792.62.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $770.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $771.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.