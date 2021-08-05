Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $825.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.62.

CHTR stock opened at $770.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $771.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $711.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 94.5% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

