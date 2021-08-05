Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 331,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,399. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

